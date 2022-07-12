Americans Agree: Jan. 6 Aim is to Stop Trump 2024 Bid

FILE - President Donald Trump speaks during a joint statement with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Rose Garden of the White House, Oct. 23, 2017, in Washington. Trump’s desperate attempts to remain in power by challenging American democracy have been thrown back into the spotlight by the Jan. 6 committee, with harrowing footage and searing testimony from his closest aides and family. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A new poll finds that 58% of Americans are closely or somewhat closely watching the Jan. 6 hearings, but even a bigger chunk of Americans agree that the committee’s primary objective is to block Trump from regaining the presidency.

According to the I&I/TIPP poll, 60% agree with the statement, “the Jan. 6 committee’s main aim is to ensure President Trump can’t run in 2024,” including 62% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans.

Only independents don’t see it that way; 48% said that stopping Trump is the Jan. 6 committee’s main objective – still a plurality of poll respondents who identify as independents.

“Every other category had a majority, liberal-left, black-white-hispanic, north-south-east-west, male-female, you name it,” an analysis of the poll concluded.

