Americans Agree: Jan. 6 Aim is to Stop Trump 2024 Bid

A new poll finds that 58% of Americans are closely or somewhat closely watching the Jan. 6 hearings, but even a bigger chunk of Americans agree that the committee’s primary objective is to block Trump from regaining the presidency.

According to the I&I/TIPP poll, 60% agree with the statement, “the Jan. 6 committee’s main aim is to ensure President Trump can’t run in 2024,” including 62% of Democrats and 70% of Republicans.

Only independents don’t see it that way; 48% said that stopping Trump is the Jan. 6 committee’s main objective – still a plurality of poll respondents who identify as independents.

“Every other category had a majority, liberal-left, black-white-hispanic, north-south-east-west, male-female, you name it,” an analysis of the poll concluded.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)