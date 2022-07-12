NO TO NIOU: 10th Congressional District Candidate Endorses Boycotts Against Israel

Yuh-Line Niou, a far-left candidate running for the 10th Congressional District’s open seat, has endorsed the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, including it in her official campaign platform.

Niou, who currently serves as a state assemblywoman representing Chinatown and the Lower East Side, said that she believes “in the right to protest as a fundamental tenet of western democracy, so I do support BDS.”

The assemblywoman, one of more than a dozen candidates vying for the seat, has gained some traction recently after winning the endorsement of the leftist Working Families Party.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, who is also seeking the Democratic nomination in the 10th District, slammed Niou for turning on Israel.

“The BDS movement does not recognize the right or need for Jewish statehood. That is unacceptable,” de Blasio tweeted. “I have always opposed BDS and will build a strong coalition within the Democratic Party to stop BDS from undermining Israel’s economic & physical security.”

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the State Democratic Party, also condemned Niou, saying her backing of BDS is “offensive and I condemn it… She should pull out her history book. Her position shows a lack of understanding of the region.”

Niou has been endorsed by quite a few liberal leftist elected officials.

Here are some:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)