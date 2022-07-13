HELP COPING WITH TRAGEDY: Project Chai Is There Following Miami Tragedy

Chai Lifeline expresses its sincerest condolences to all impacted by the tragic incident that took place in Miami, where a three-year old child died after being found unresponsive in a car on Monday.

“During this difficult time, our Trauma Response team has been on the ground in South Florida, New York, New Jersey, the West Coast, and around the country, providing clinical interventions, mental health and practical support, as well as resources and guidance to members of the family, camps, and the greater community,” said Rabbi Mordechai Gobioff, MSW, Chai Lifeline National Director of Client Services. “Chai Lifeline’s more than 20 years of experience in crisis services, intensive and rigorous trainings, and a trauma response team of more than 150 members across the globe, enable us to respond immediately and effectively to all forms of trauma. We encourage any individuals or organizations in need to avail themselves of our resources.”

“In times of tragedy, there are many different responses that people have, whether they are directly involved or even if they are just hearing about the events, but it is critical that they know to reach out and get help when needed,” explained Rabbi Simcha Scholar, Chai Lifeline CEO. “Our professional staff and dedicated volunteers are available to provide support to anyone impacted by this traumatic event.”

If you or someone you know is in need of support, please contact Chai Lifeline crisis services at 855-3-CRISIS or [email protected]. Learn more at www.chailifeline.org/crisis.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)