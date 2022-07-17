TEHILLIM: HaRav Tuvia Weiss, Gaavad HaEidah HaChareidis, Is Sedated & Ventilated

HaGaon HaRav Tuvia Weiss, the Gaavad of the Eidah HaChareidis was hospitalized shortly before Shabbos and after suffering a further deterioration in his condition on Friday night, was sedated and ventilated.

A month and a half ago, HaRav Weiss was hospitalized due to a severe infection and was released about nine days later after his condition improved.

In the past week, HaRav Weiss suffered another deterioration in his health and was hospitalized on erev Shabbos in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

HaRav Weiss is in great need of Rachamei Shamayim. The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Rav Yitzchak Tuvia ben Rikel b’toch shaar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)