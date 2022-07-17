THE RISE OF RON: DeSantis Outraises Trump in First 6 Months of 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is becoming more popular with Republican donors, just as former President Donald Trump appears to be losing favor with them.

The presumed 2024 candidates both have fundraising committees that assist in their election efforts. DeSantis’ raised a whopping $45 million in the first 6 months of 2022, while Trump’s raised $36 million – the first six-month stretch since his presidency ended that it raised less than $50 million.

Trump’s fundraising ability appears to be falling as his presidency slowly fades from the minds of Republican voters and supporters, and the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation into his actions continue apace.

In contrast with his $36 million haul this year, Trump raised more than $56 million in the first 6 months of 2021, and another $51 million in the last 6 months of the year.

The dip in donations to Trump could potentially play a role in when the former president announced another run for the White House, whose launch he has signaled is imminent.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)