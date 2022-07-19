WHICH IS IT? WH Blames Putin for Higher Prices, Takes Credit for Lower Prices

The White House wants you to know this: when gas prices go up it’s Vladimir Putin’s fault, but when they go down, it’s totally to President Biden’s credit.

Newsmax reporter James Rosen questioned White House Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein about this apparent inconsistency at a Monday press conference.

“Aren’t you having it both ways, Jared?” Rosen asked. “Because when the gas prices go up, it’s got nothing to do with the president. When we see some decline, you want him to get the credit.”

Bernstein first stumbled and stammered when hit by the question, eventually saying: “There’s no both way thinking here at all. I think there has been consistent, uh, I think, pressure on this White House to do everything it could to ameliorate inflationary pressures, and the president has reacted from the beginning, talking about how this was such an important priority to, uh, alleviate these pressures on behalf of the American people.

“So what did he do? He put his head down and got to work and got us to work to do everything we could to achieve that goal. He then presided over the largest, historical release of barrels of oil from the strategic reserve, 180 million barrels, then he talked to global partners to kick in another 60 million.”

“So it was Putin’s fault; when they’re coming down, he gets the credit,” Rosen responded.

“I very much disagree with that framing,” Bernstein replied. “I think that what’s happening here is a president who is working tirelessly to address the largest constraint – probably the toughest constraint – facing American households right now.”

