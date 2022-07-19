TEHILLIM: Mother Of 7 In Antwerp In Critical Condition

A woman from the Jewish kehilla in Antwerp suffered complications while giving birth a week ago and is now in critical condition.

In a bittersweet event, the woman’s baby son ented the bris of Avraham Avinu on Tuesday. The bris took place in the ICU, according to a B’Chadrei Charedim report. The Mara D’Asra, HaGaon HaRav Aharon Schiff, Gaavad of Antwerp, served as the sandak. The baby was named Shalom.

Many tefillos are taking place in Antwerp, especially in the Belzer community, to which the woman and her family belong.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Malka bas Freida b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

