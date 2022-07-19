WILD THEORY: Was Trump Drugged Up While in the White House?

It is widely believed – and perhaps even agreed – that President Joe Biden is being drugged up to help keep his aging mind from wandering off and going blank. But there’s also a belief that former President Trump was on some stuff, as well.

Joe Rogan, the most popular podcaster in the world (who leans conservative/libertarian), floated an astounding theory about former President Trump and his time in the White House in a recent podcast episode.

Speaking to comedian Tom Segura, the conversation quickly turned to a discussion about Trump.

“The thing that is incredible about that guy is that, you know, I’m saying even when you watch him as president, he was full of… energy — full of it every day. And they said he slept like four hours a night. He’s one of those people,” Segura said.

“He’s on Adderall,” Rogan theorized. “Do you think he’s on Adderall?”

“Yes, I do — only because there were multiple people who used to work on The Apprentice that were like, ‘He was… gassed up for shoots,’” Segura said.

“Really?” asked Rogan.

“Yeah. Cause he has trouble reading. He doesn’t — he would struggle to read prompter or script when he was just, uh, let’s say ‘sober.’ So they would give him that and he would dial in more on reading,” Segura added.

Segura said he believed the same was happening when Trump was president.

“He would get bored at the CIA briefing in the mornings. He would like, ‘I don’t wanna read that,’” said Segura.

“I heard they would put his name in briefings multiple times to keep him interested,” Rogan added.

Segura then said he heard that Jared Kushner had come up with a process to keep Trump interested and involved in what was going on.

“He came up with a formula to keep him engaged — he obviously was close to him and knew him well and the formula was um, like two good, one bad,” Segura said. “So if they were gonna give him bad news … you start with some good news. So they go, ‘This is going well, everybody’s thrilled with you about this. Here’s a bad thing. Also people love you for this.’”

“Of course!” Rogan laughed, “He’s a man baby.”

“He’s a… toddler,” Segura agreed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)