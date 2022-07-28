Bnei Brak: 10-Year-Old Boy Suffers Rare Stroke

In a rare incident, a ten-year-old resident of Bnei Brak suffered a stroke on Tuesday, Ynet reported.

The boy’s parents brought him to the Terem emergency clinic in Bnei Brak with symptoms of weakness and nausea.

Dr. Matthew Friedman, the head of Terem in Bnei Brak, said that doctors there found that the boy was suffering from profound weakness on his left side. He walked with a limp, had difficulty raising his left hand, and had trouble maintaining his balance when walking.

The doctors suspected he had suffered a stroke and urgently transferred him to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

“Although this is a rare case, a child can have a stroke for various reasons,” Dr. Friedman said. “An artery blockage is very rare at this age.” He added that strokes are sometimes the result of an underlying autoimmune disease that had not yet been diagnosed.

The boy is reportedly doing well and is undergoing thorough medical tests to determine any underlying issues.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)