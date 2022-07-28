HE DID WHAT? Jared Kushner Says Chief of Staff John Kelly Shoved Ivanka

In his upcoming memoir, Jared Kushner alleges that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly “shoved” his wife, Ivanka Trump, after a contentious meeting.

Kushner says Kelly exhibited multiple personalities over the meeting, flashes of unrestrained anger, and says that Kelly was “consistently duplicitous.”

“One day he had just marched out of a contentious meeting in the Oval Office,” Kushner writes in his book. “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello, chief.’ Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage Kelly had shown his true character.”

The book says that Kelly later visited Ivanka and offered an apology, which she accepted.

Asked by the Washington Post about the allegations, Kelly said, “I don’t recall anything like you describe.”

“It is inconceivable that I would EVER shove a woman. Inconceivable,” Kelly added. “Would never intentionally do something like that. Also, don’t remember ever apologizing to her for something I didn’t do. I’d remember that.”

Kelly served as Trump’s chief of staff from 2017 to 2019 before being replaced by Mark Meadows.

