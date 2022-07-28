5 Israelis Injured In Sinai Car Accident, 2 Critical

IAF helicopters with soldiers from the IDF’s Airborne Combat Rescue And Evacuation Unit 669 unit flew to the Egyptian border on Thursday to evacuate Israelis who were injured in a serious car accident in the Sinai.

The accident reportedly occurred when the van the Israelis were in collided with another vehicle while trying to avoid a camel on the road.

Moshe Shecter, who was in the area at the time of the accident, told B’Chadrei Chareidim: “We were on the way from Nuweibain toward the Taba border crossing. Suddenly we heard a powerful boom in front of us. We immediately stopped on the shoulder and stopped. We walked ahead and the horror was revealed – a white van that was transporting Israelis had tried to swerve around a camel and had crashed. ”

“We waited there until the Egyptian rescue forces arrived. An Israeli man and woman were critically injured and it appeared as if the Egyptian paramedics had given up on them. There were also another three Israelis in serious condition who were evacuated to the hospital as well as the Egyptian driver and a passenger.

A statement from the Foreign Ministry said: “The Foreign Ministry was informed of a serious car accident in the Sinai involving Israelis, who were seriously injured. The ministry is in contact with the families and the relevant Egyptian authorities.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)