SMILE FOR THE CAMERA: NYC’s Speed Cameras Now Running 24/7/365

Traffic cameras in New York City will now be on 24/7 as part of the city’s efforts to lower traffic fatalities. Until now, the cameras were only on between 6 am and 10 pm on weekdays, which caused the cameras to miss 59% of fatal MVAs, according to city statistics.

A law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul last month allowed city officials to turn the cameras on full-time, which they decided to do beginning August 1st.

2,000 speed cameras are now running 24 hours a day, including on weekends and holidays. If caught by a camera, drivers will receive a $50 fine in the mail, which experts say is more than enough to deter drivers from speeding again, despite the fines not resulting in points on a driver’s license.

The default speed limit in New York City is 25 mph and camera tickets will be sent to those going 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit.

“New Yorkers deserve to be safe on our streets 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and keeping our cameras on is a critical step in that direction,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “Speed cameras work. They save lives, reduce speeding, and help protect New Yorkers all across the city. And we are expanding this proven program to ensure that New Yorkers have that protection at any time of any day.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)