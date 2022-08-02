HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein’s Letter For Bein Hazemanim

A letter from HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein was published on Tuesday ahead of Bein Hazemanim.

“To my dear brothers and friends, be blessed. As the day of Bein HaZemanim approach, it’s necessary to again remind you of matters already known – that the days of Bein Hazemanim are not days of exemption from Torah, chas v’chalilah – but are days intended to provide a space between ‘parsha and parsha.’ Therefore we must ensure that we shouldn’t become lax in Torah and avodas Hashem during these days but they should be days of rest l’sheim Shamayim as necessary for the fulfillment of Torah and mitvos and not from the casting off of the yoke of Torah, chas v’chalilah.”

“Therefore, it’s necessary for everyone – and not necessarily bnei Torah – to have fixed sedarim for Torah, tefillah, and mussar. And the best way to be mechazeik in Torah during Bein Hazemanim is through a person arranging for himself sidrei limmud at a set time in a set place and a specific topic of learning. And it’s also beneficial that the limud be with a chavrusa, or at the very least, during part of the day, and through this each person will continue his dveikus b’Torah even during Bein Hazemanin – each person according to his capability.”

“And one should be very careful not to go on tiyulim (except as part of the yeshivah or family) because they pose a danger to the body and soul and there have already been many tragedies due to tiyulim, r’l. There is a need to rest but not by casting off the yoke of Torah because that is a very serious thing.”

“And since we are not always in the atmosphere of Torah during these days, it is appropriate that each person be careful of his behavior so that there will be a kiddush Shem Shemayim and to behave as is befitting bnei melachim. And Yehi Ratzon that everyone who is mechazeik in Torah during Bein Hazemanim will be zocheh to siyata dishmaya the entire year.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)