WATCH THIS: Smash-and-Grab Thieves Steal Over $100,000 in Luxury Jewelry

Police are searching for suspects who were captured on video stealing over $100,000 of jewelry in a brazen smash-and-grab at a Florida mall on Tuesday.

The theft took place at around 1:30 pm at the Diamond Galleria store in Citrus Park Town Center in Tampa. The masked suspects entered the mall through an employee entrance before rushing into the jewelry store.

Using hammers, the thieves smashed their way into display cases holding high-end watches. After grabbing handfuls of the expensive items, the suspects exited through the same employee entrance where a fourth suspect was waiting in a getaway car – a 2020-2022 silver Nissan Murano.

“These suspects are seen on camera and video, so it’s only a matter of time before they are caught for the crimes they committed today,” said Sheriff Chad Cronister.

