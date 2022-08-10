Ben & Jerry’s Icy Fears: “Tank Pops” Instead Of “Peace Pops”?

The Ben & Jerry’s company failed to convince a US judge on Monday that an immediate injunction against its parent company Unilever was necessary in order to prevent the sale of “tank pops” in Yehudah and Shomron, Reuters reported.

The two companies are in court over Unilever’s deal with Ben & Jerry’s Israel allowing it to continue selling ice cream in Yehudah and Shomron.

Ben & Jerry’s lawyer Shahmeer Halepota said in court that Ben & Jerry’s Israel could produce new ice cream with the “exact opposite stance” of products sold outside Yehudah and Shomron, which could confuse customers.

“Instead of Peace Pops, you could make ‘Tank Pops,'” Halepota said.

The judge did not issue an immediate ruling on the matter but seemed skeptical that an injunction was necessary.

“I don’t hear anything saying that there is anything imminent,” the judge said, failing to understand the perceived emergency. “It doesn’t seem … anything’s going to happen in the next couple of weeks.”

“There is just no reason to believe … that the continued sale of ice cream could cause irreparable harm,” Unilever’s lawyer David Marriott said.

The Ben & Jerry’s company board said last week that Unilever froze its directors’ salaries over the dispute after attempts at mediation failed.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)