Homeless Man Gives Bochurim His Most Cherished Item – A Tefillin Shel Rosh [SEE THE VIDEO]

Los Angeles’ Skid Row is usually a place most people try to avoid. Packed with homeless people’s tents and deviants of all sorts, it’s the type of place that regular folk steer far away from. This Tisha B’av, however, a group of bochurim found themselves walking past the homeless tents as they searched for another friend.

As they moved past one homeless man’s little fort, he called them over.

“I have something very important for you,” he says.

The man rummaged around in his tent for a few moments and emerged carrying the shel rosh from a pair of tefillin.

The man said that through his time on the streets, whenever the cops would kick him out of areas, he always made sure that no matter what, he kept that shel rosh with him. He added that another homeless individual with whom he is friendly opened up the tefillin to check if they have drugs.

The man said he would ask around the local encampments to find out whether someone is in possession of the tefillin shel yad. One of the bochurim told YWN that while the homeless man said the shel rosh had been opened, there are no obvious signs that it actually was, but it will be sent to a sofer to be checked.

