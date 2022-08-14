Heartrending Levaya: “We Received Ima, Sora & Chana For A Limited Time” [Videos]

Hundreds on Friday attended the levaya of the three victims of the bus accident on Thursday evening on Rechov Shamgar in Jerusalem last week: Shoshana Raizel Glustein, a’h, 40, who was in an advanced stage of pregnancy at the time of her death, and her two daughters, Chaya Sora, a’h, 7, and Chana, a’h, 2.

The niftaros were the daughter-in-law and grandaughters of HaGaon HaRav Yisrael Glustein of Yeshiva Mir in Jerusalem, the son-in-law of Rosh Yeshivas Mir HaGaon HaRav Binyomin Beinush Finkel, z’tl. Shoshana Raizel, a’h, was the daughter of HaRav Yaakov Ehrenfruend, one of the founders and leaders of the Chareidi kehilla in Ofakaim.

The levaya was held at the beis levayos on Rechov Shamgar in Jerusalem, meters away from the accident site. The niftaros were buried on Har Hamenuchos.

The husband and father, HaRav Dov Glustein, the Rosh Kollel of Nachlas Moshe in Ofakaim, delivered the first hesped and spoke words of emunah.

“We received Ima, Sora and Chana for a limited period of time. This is what we believe. Hashem should comfort us. I don’t know how but the same Hakadosh Baruch Hu Who helped us until today will continue to do so.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)