TEHILLIM: Four Members of Williamsburg Family Shot In Jerusalem Terror Attack – Father Critical

Four members of a Williamsburg family were among the 7 victims shot in the Jerusalem terror attack on motzei shabbos.

Sources tell YWN that the family had arrived in Israel this past Wednesday and were heading to Kever David Hemelech when they were shot. The father of the family is in critical condition and currently on life support.

Please (pray) say Tehillim for Shea Tzvi ben Surel, and Yehoshua Hersh ben Sara.

The mother and two children were also shot. Their exact conditions are unknown.

Family members of the Williamsburg victims are currently en route to Eretz Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)