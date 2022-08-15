Menachem From Brooklyn: “I Didn’t Feel The Bullet But I Saw Blood”

Menachem Pallas, a Lubavitcher chassid from Crown Heights who is visiting Israel, was shot in the shoulder on Motzei Shabbos in the terror attack near the Kosel.

Baruch Hashem, he was only lightly injured and on Sunday morning, he was already standing on his own two feet outside Shaarei Tzedek Hospital for an interview with Channel 12 News.

“I went to the Kosel and got on the bus to leave. I sat next to the window. Two minutes later, I heard shooting. I saw that the window was shattered. I immediately dropped to the floor. People were crying and screaming – there were babies on the bus – and yelling Shema Yisrael.”

After ten seconds, it was over. Menachem didn’t even realize at first that he was injured because he didn’t feel any pain but then he saw the blood. His friend who was sitting next to him wasn’t injured at all since he wasn’t sitting next to the window.

Menachem said that he Baruch Hashem, feels great, and plans to continue his stay in Israel as scheduled.

