WATCH: HaRav Edelstein: “The Torah Is Humiliated During Bein HaZemanim”

In his weekly shiur, HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein addressed the terrible tragedies that have befallen the Chareidi sector in Eretz Yisrael during Bein HaZemanim.

“There were several tragedies, rachmana litzlan after Tisha B’Av, during Bein Hazemanim,” HaRav Edelstein began. “[The tragedies] were in a strange way, not usual tragedies. It’s incomprehensible. Many people lost their lives.”

“What is this that Hashem Elokeinu is doing to us? Why this? Apparently, during Bein Hazemanin, the zechus of Torah is lacking. We’re not being oisek b’Torah like in the middle of the zeman, when there are sidrei ha’yeshivah, when they learn mussar, when we’re oisek b’Torah all the time with hasmadah. During Bein Hazemanim, there’s a little bit of Torah, not like during the middle of the zeman. The zechus of Torah is lacking.”

“There’s a mishnah that every day a bas kol goes out from Har Chorev and says: ‘Oiy to the briyos from the humiliation of the Torah.” The Torah is humiliated, there’s no kavod haTorah, we’re not being oisek b’Torah.”

