VICTORY LAP: Trump Gloats Over Liz Cheney’s Resounding Primary Loss

Former President Donald Trump wasted no time taking a victory lap over Rep. Liz Cheney’s trouncing in the Republican primary for the state’s only seat in the House of Representatives.

On late Tuesday, Trump took to his Truth Social account to call Cheney a “fool” and congratulate her opponent, Harriet Hageman, calling her win a “very big Liz Cheney loss” and “far bigger than had ever been anticipated.”

“This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs,” Trump wrote.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others,” he wrote in another post. “Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. THANK YOU WYOMING!”

Several hours later, Trump mocked Cheney’s concession speech, saying it was in front of just a “tiny” crowd and “focused on her belief that the 2020 Presidential Election was not, despite massive and conclusive evidence to the contrary, Rigged & Stolen. It was.”

“Liz Cheney is a fool who played right into the hands of those who want to destroy our Country!” he exclaimed.

Donald Trump Jr. also joined in the pile-on, tweeting out a picture of Cheney working at a McDonald’s with a sign saying “Now Hiring RINOs” while his father, Donald Trump, accepts an order from her.

Maturity and civility: Not strong points in the Trump family.

