TRAGEDY: 18-Year-Old Yeshiva Bochur Drowns In The Kineret

An 18-year-old yeshiva bochur tragically passed away after being pulled unconscious from the Kineret and rushed to a nearby hospital with CPR in progress. Doctors valiantly fought to save his life, but were sadly unable to.

“When we arrived at the scene, we saw people taking a 18-year-old unconscious, breathless, and pulseless young man out of the Kineret, on a kayak,” Magen Davod Adom EMTs reported. “He had been missing for about an hour. We moved him to the beach and immediately started advanced and prolonged resuscitation efforts. We then transported him to the hospital where doctors fought for his life.”

The bochur was identified as Mordechai Shlesinger Z”L, a student at a Ger yeshiva in Bnei Brak.

Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been deployed to the area to provide emotional and psychological stabilization to the eyewitnesses and family members of the victim.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)