TRAGEDY: 18-Year-Old Yeshiva Bochur Drowns In The Kineret

An 18-year-old yeshiva bochur tragically passed away after being pulled unconscious from the Kineret and rushed to a nearby hospital with CPR in progress. Doctors valiantly fought to save his life, but were sadly unable to.
“When we arrived at the scene, we saw people taking a 18-year-old unconscious, breathless, and pulseless young man out of the Kineret, on a kayak,” Magen Davod Adom EMTs reported. “He had been missing for about an hour. We moved him to the beach and immediately started advanced and prolonged resuscitation efforts. We then transported him to the hospital where doctors fought for his life.”
The bochur was identified as Mordechai Shlesinger Z”L, a student at a Ger yeshiva in Bnei Brak.
Due to the nature of the incident, United Hatzalah’s Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit has been deployed to the area to provide emotional and psychological stabilization to the eyewitnesses and family members of the victim.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
more then 100 jewish people has been Drown in the last 5 years in unsafe beaches or lakes, we need to stop this danger behavior. one rabbi told me that to swim in a beach or lake without life vest is like committing suicide.
here is a link from last year (in just eight months, 248 drownings, 40 deaths just in isreal)
https://www.israelhayom.com/2021/10/05/bathing-season-officially-over-ends-with-248-drownings-40-deaths/
I am looking at the picture in this article. It appears to me that this drowning happened towards the end of the afternoon.
During the past 30 years, there were a number of drownings and also boat accidents.
If I recall correctly, every single time there was an issue with the Kinneret, it was in the afternoon or evening.
I do not ever recall an issue in the morning.
I have a funny feeling that in the afternoon, the Kinneret acts very strangely and maybe there are underwater waves (internal waves). You can google “internal waves”.
It sometimes can be dangerous to go into the Kinneret during the afternoon hours.
https://www.jpost.com/israel/family-outing-to-kinneret-turns-to-tragedy-34315