Obsessed AG To PM: “Urgently Advance Sanctions Against Bnei Torah; I’m Here To Help You”

In a continuation of her obsessive persecution of the Olam HaTorah, Attorney General Gali Baharav‑Miara sent a letter to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Tuesday evening saying that he must “urgently” advance enforcement measures against bnei yeshivos in accordance with the recent Supreme Court ruling, and she and her office are “at his disposal to aid in advancing sanctions” against bnei yeshivos.

It is perhaps the first time that Baharav-Miara has offered to help Netanyahu rather than work against him.

“In the judgment, which was handed down unanimously by a panel of five judges, it was determined that the government is not fulfilling its duty to act for equal recruitment to the IDF,” she wrote. “It was also determined that the government must formulate effective enforcement steps that supplement the enforcement powers given to the army.”

“The court ordered the government to formulate, within 45 days, an enforcement policy that will be effective, equal and proportionate. The ruling clarified that, as a rule, benefits given directly or indirectly to draft evaders may no longer continue.”

She generously added, “My staff and I are prepared to present to you, or to whomever you designate, the work that has been done so far on this matter, in cooperation with the relevant professional government bodies. This includes proposals for civil enforcement tools that can be applied immediately, without the need for legislation. We stand at your disposal to assist in any way required.”

