Rep. Elise Stefanik Secures Key Republican Endorsement from Rep. Mike Lawler in 2026 NY Governor Race

Congressman Mike Lawler on Monday publicly endorsed Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for New York Governor, announcing his support during a major event hosted by the Rockland County Republican Committee and the Rockland County Conservative Party. Lawler is backing Stefanik over likely Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman, saying she is the strongest candidate to lead the party and expressing full confidence in her chances next November.

The event drew top GOP and Conservative leaders, including Rockland County Executive Ed Day, State Senator Bill Weber, and Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann. Stefanik thanked Lawler and local officials for their backing as she continues building her statewide coalition.

The Rockland County Conservative Party also formally endorsed Stefanik, delivering her campaign a key regional boost as the 2026 race accelerates.

