Ben Yeshiva from Beit Shemesh Arrested For “Draft Dodging”

Protest against arrests of lomdei Torah.

A ben yeshivah who learns in Beit Shemesh was arrested early Wednesday afternoon by the military authorities and taken into custody, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

According to the report, unlike recent arrests, the arrested yeshivah bochur is Ashkenazi.

The student learns at Yeshivas Derech Emunah in Beit Shemesh, and he was arrested at the police station.

The talmid had come to the police traffic division due to a demand by the police that he appear for questioning. After his status as a “draft dodger” was discovered, he was handed over to the military authorities and detained.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

