HY’D: Body Of Hostage Dror Or Identified; Remains Of Two Hostages Still In Gaza

Military officials have informed the family of Dror Or HY”D that his body was returned to Israel last night, following confirmation by forensic experts.

Dror, H’yd, a 49-year-old husband and father of three, was at his home on Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, when terrorists set fire to his house. Dror, his wife Yonat, H’yd, and their two younger children fled the home from the window.

Dror was murdered, and his body was taken hostage to Gaza. His wife was also murdered, and her body was found on the kibbutz days later. The couple’s younger children, Noam, 17, and Alma, 13, were taken hostage and were later released in the November 2023 deal. An older sibling was not at home on October 7 and survived.

His body was reportedly “found” by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in the Nuseirat area of central Gaza on Monday. Islamic Jihad and Hamas handed the remains to the Red Cross on Tuesday afternoon, and the organization then transferred the body to IDF forces inside the Strip.

Two slain hostages are still being held in Gaza: Master Sgt. Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

