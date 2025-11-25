“Disgusting Filth On Our Soil:” Belgian Judicial System Blocks Deportation Of Oct. 7 Terrorist

Belgium’s attempt to deport Palestinian terrorist Mohannad Al-Khatib, who participated in the October 7 massacre and is an outspoken supporter of Hamas, has been blocked by the Belgian judicial system, Yisrael Hayom reported.

According to the report, Al-Khatib is currently residing in a refugee center, and although the state intends to deport him back to Greece—the country through which he arrived—it has been unable to do so after he filed an appeal against the decision and submitted a request for asylum.

The appeal process may take weeks to months.

Even if he is deported to Greece, a European Union member country with an open border policy with Belgium, he would still be able to travel freely throughout the 27 EU countries—including returning to Belgium.

Al-Khatib, a former resident of Khan Younis, was filmed on October 7 walking toward Israel with an evil smile on his face amid stolen cars and plumes of smoke, shouting, “Keep going! Keep going! Fire and ash!”

He also circulated footage from inside a captured kibbutz, surrounded by armed terrorists and Palestinians looting homes.

Although he presents himself as an “independent journalist,” there is no evidence that he works for any recognized media network.

Since June, al-Khatib has been living in Belgium on the Belgian taxpayers’ dime. He travels freely between European countries and films pro-Hamas protests in Brussels and other cities and praises Hamas, the Houthis, and Iran on his social media accounts. He also posted photos of himself with senior Hamas leaders such as Ismail Haniyeh and eulogized slain terrorists.

The demand for his deportation is being led by Belgian MP Sam Van Rooy. “This government not only allows Hamas jihadists to enter, but it also allows this murderous trash to poison our society,” Van Rooy wrote on X. “Mohanad al-Khatib is a Hamas jihadist involved in the October 7 mass slaughter. In videos from that day, he can be seen laughing on Israeli soil, cheering joyfully and filming the bloodbath. He also proudly posed with senior Hamas terrorists.”

“This disgusting filth is wandering freely on our soil,” he added. “He was seen at pro-Hamas demonstrations in Brussels and Ghent, and he openly glorifies the torture, rape and murders of October 7 on social media—just like many other Palestinians and Muslims in our country.”

In a parliamentary query to the Belgian defense and interior ministers, Van Rooy asked, “How is it possible that such a bloodthirsty jihadist is on our soil and even openly praises deadly terrorism?” He noted that al-Khatib will be able to remain in Belgium as long as the appeal procedure continues. “The minister may want to return him to Greece, where he received refugee status, but that simply means he can travel freely back to Belgium and remain here.”

It was the Jewish Information and Documentation Center in Belgium (JID) that exposed Al-Khatib’s residency in the country. In a 65-page report, the organization documented his support for the October 7 massacre, including photos of him entering Israel and celebrating with other Palestinians on October 7, his support for the terror organization, and images from anti-Israel protests across Europe.

“A man who took part in the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust is traveling around Europe with no supervision,” said JID vice president Ralph Pais. “Thousands of people from Gaza were admitted into Belgium almost automatically, without full security checks. It now turns out that at least one Hamas terrorist is among them.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)