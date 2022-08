On Wednesday night, a year and three months after the terrible Meron disaster, Malky Diskind, the almanah of Reb Simcha Bunim Diskind, z’l, got engaged to habachur Moishe Bruner.

Reb Simcha Bunin, z’l, a Gerrer chassid from Beit Shemesh Gimmel was 23 when he lost his life at Meron, leaving behind his 22-year-old wife and two children.

It was the first time that Reb Simcha Bunim, z’l, had gone to Meron on Lag B’Omer, and sadly also the last.

