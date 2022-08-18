Frum Lawyer Who Represented Trump During Impeachment Turns Him Down in FBI Case

Doug Schoen, the frum lawyer who successfully defended President Trump during his second impeachment trial turned down the former president’s request to represent him amid the FBI’s investigation into him.

However, Schoen made it clear that he’s still on Team Trump and pushed back against reports that the embattled former president can’t find a decent team to represent him, with multiple prominent lawyers turning him down.

“I was approached a couple of months ago about being a liaison with the Justice Department,” Schoen said on CNN. “It wasn’t for me. It doesn’t suit my skillset. I wasn’t particularly interested in that.”

Still, Schoen said “it’s a great honor for anyone” to represent Trump in legal matters.

“He’s been incredibly gracious to me on every opportunity we’ve ever spoken,” Schoen said about Trump. “I read the reports in the media, and again, you know, I didn’t know any of these folks before I got involved. Every time I’ve spoken to him, he’s been incredibly gracious and complimentary, and I very much appreciate that.”

