NYC NUTTERY: Big Apple to Lease 5,000 Hotel Rooms for Illegal Immigrants

New York City is looking to rent out a staggering 5,000 hotel rooms to house immigrants who illegally entered the United States and were then bused to the Big Apple.

The city is already leasing 11 hotels to house homeless people, whose numbers have risen to over 52,000 – up from roughly 46,500 last January.

Prior to immigrants being dropped off in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams said that “as the mayor of the city of New York, I don’t weigh into immigration issues, border issues — I have to provide services for families that are here.”

But now, he’s looking to house those who came here illegally. Still, he attacked Texas Gov. Greg Abbot for sending the migrants without giving him a heads-up.

“They’re not letting us know when the buses are leaving. They’re not letting us know what are the needs of the people on the bus. They are not giving us any information so we’re unable to really provide the service to people en route,” Adams said. “We would like to get that information.”

