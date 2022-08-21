Benny Gantz: “Eizenkot Forced Matan Kahana On Me”

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz said recently in closed conversations with Chareidi MKs that Gadi Eisenkot forced him to accept former religious affairs minister Matan Kahana in his newly formed Gantz-Sa’ar-Eisenkot party, Arutz Sheva reported.

The negotiations between Kahana and Gantz were lengthy due to the Chareidi MKs’ veto on joining a party that includes Kahana.

During the negotiations, it was reported that the Chareidi MKs were furious and even threatened Gantz that they would not cooperate with him in the future if he included Kahana in his party. It was made clear to Gantz that if he wishes to maintain the possibility of becoming prime minister with the support of Chareidi MKs, he must avoid bringing in Kahana to the party.

But last week, Gantz realized that Eisenkot was leaning toward joining Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party and decided to include Eisenkot at any cost.

According to the report, Eisenkot made a series a list of demands, including the inclusion of Kahana. “It’s simply chutzpah if you surrender to the Chareidim,” Eisenkot said. “If you surrender to the Chareidim who are boycotting a former Sayeret Matkal officer and squadron commander, then I’m not joining you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)