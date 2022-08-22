WATCH THIS: Jared Kushner Explains Democrats’ Fatal Flaw in Trying to Nail Trump

In an interview with conservative commentator Mark Levin, Jared Kushner explained how Democrats are constantly pushing the envelope in their obsessive legal pursuit of Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump accomplished more, I would argue, in terms of these truly iconic policy issues than any modern president in a four year period. How do you do that when you’re under constant attack?” Levin asked Kushner.

“It’s really because President Trump is a fighter, he’s always been a fighter,” Kushner responded.

“I was joking with him about how the way he drives his enemies so crazy. They always over-pursue him and make mistakes in trying to get him,” Kushner said. “And that’s basically what happened here [in the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago]. What’s happening now is the same thing being done by the same people the same way. They’re leaking to the same sources, they’re manufacturing fabulous claims that get debunked shortly thereafter.”

Kushner, who went on Levin’s “Life, Liberty & Levin” show to promote his soon-to-be released book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, is Trump’s son-in-law and one of his top advisers, including during his presidency.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)