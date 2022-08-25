Shin Bet, Police Thwart Shooting Attack In Downtown Jerusalem

An Israeli-Arab resident of east Jerusalem was arrested last month for allegedly planning to carry out a shooting attack in the center of Jerusalem. An indictment will be filed against him on Friday.

Three additional suspects were arrested in the case for allegedly engaging in terror activities and participating in violent riots.

The investigation by Israel Police and the Shin Bet, which began after the riots and terror acts in recent months in eastern Jerusalem, became public at the end of July when one of the suspects was arrested. Later, three additional suspects were arrested. All four suspects are residents of the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

The suspect who planned to carry out a shooting attack had inquired about purchasing an M16 rifle at the cost of tens of thousands of shekels.

In addition, the four suspects allegedly threw stones, Molotov cocktails and and launched fireworks at police forces operating in east Jerusalem.

The detention of the suspects was extended by the Supreme Court from time to time in order to complete the investigation.

