WATCH: Bibi: ‘Iran Deal Is Madness, Ayatollahs Will Hold Every US City Hostage’

Former Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday excoriated the US plan to renew the Iran nuclear deal amid reports that the US is drawing closer to signing a deal.

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Netanyahu said that the agreement is “a horrible deal, a dangerous deal, that will pave Iran’s path with gold, a golden-paved highway to a nuclear arsenal.”

“If Iran has nuclear weapons, they don’t merely threaten my country Israel, or the entire Middle East and America’s allies. They threaten you directly,” Netanyahu said ominously.

“Simultaneously with their developing nuclear weapons, they are developing the means to deliver them across continents. You could have an Iran, governed by these fanatic ayatollahs, who will hold every American city hostage to nuclear weapons.”

“I think this is a threat to the peace of the world, and that’s what this horrible deal facilitates. It’s even worse than the first one.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)