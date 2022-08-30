BELOVED BERNIE: Sanders Has Highest Favorable Ratings of Any 2024 Contender

When thinking of the 2024 presidential cycle, names that might be conjured in one’s mind might include Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Joe Biden, and Elizabeth Warren. But a recent poll found that none of those – or any other – possible candidates are quite as popular with Americans as good old Bernie Sanders.

A USA Today-Ipsos poll found that the socialist senator from Vermont clocked in with the highest favorability among a list of 23 potential 2024 contenders, with 46% saying they have at least a somewhat favorable view of Sanders, while 41% say they view him unfavorably.

President Biden and Donald Trump had the second-highest favorability ratings at 43%, though they’re both viewed unfavorably by 52%.

Other potential candidates followed closely behind the most favored ones, including Vice President Kamala Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence, both of whom have 40% favorability ratings.

Biden insists that he’s running again in 2024, but many question that, noting his advancing age and apparently declining cognition. And some Democrats won’t even commit to endorsing him, deflecting the question by saying they’re focused on the upcoming midterm elections.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)