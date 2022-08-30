BDE: Zvhiller Rebbe, Z’TL Of Yerushalayim Suddenly Passes Away

The Zvhiller chassidus is reeling in shock after the sudden petirah of the Zvhiller Rebbe, HaGaon HaTzaddik Rav Shlomo Goldman, z’tl on Monday evening at the age of 66.

The Rebbe, z’tl, who suffered from heart issues, was unfeeling unwell on Monday afternoon and went to his home on Rechov Yechezkel to rest. In the evening, he collapsed after suffering a suspected heart attack and his wife called emergency services. Paramedics who quickly arrived at the scene carried out resuscitation techniques as his chassidim, who quicly gathered at the scene, feverently recited Tehillim. Unfortunately, his death was pronounced shortly later.

The levaya, which took place on Monday night at about midnight began from the Beis Medrash on Rechov Rappaport in Beis Yisrael and continued until Har HaZeisim, where he was buried. According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, the heads of the chassidus gathered prior to the levaya and amade a decision to appoint the Rebbe’s brother, HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Dovid Goldman, Rosh Yeshivas Zhvill, as his successor. An announcement will be made sometime during the shiva.

The Rebbe was the son of the previous Rebbe, the Ba’al Ohr Avraham of Zhvill, z’tl, and the grandson of the Ba’al HaYakra D’Malka, z’tl.

After the Ohr Avraham’s petirah 12 years ago, the Rebbe was appointed in his place and led the chassidus with great devotion, taking to heart every tzara of his chassidim. He was extremely active in everything related to the mitzvah of tzedaka and would personally undertake to collect money for every cause that came his way, following in the path of his illustrious forebear, the tzaddik Reb Shlomke of Zhvill, z’tl, who was known as one of the greatest baalei tzedaka of Yerushalayim.

אוהב היתומים. האדמור מזועיהל זצ"ל וראש עיריית ירושלים משה ליאון בשמחת הבר מצווה ל50 ילדי זה לזה שהתקיים לאחרונה בבנייני האומה בירושלים. pic.twitter.com/42t6a2Ahz5 — ישראל כהן (@Israelcohen911) August 30, 2022

The Rebbe was also moser nefesh for the Zhvill mosdos, including Talmudei Torah, yeshivos, kollelim, and Batei Medrash.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)