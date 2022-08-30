SHOCK: Hasidic Jew Assaulted In Williamsburg – Crowd Stands And Films Incident Without Coming To Defense

A fight over a parking spot in Williamsburg turned violent Tuesday morning, resulting in a Chasidic man requiring stitches after being punched in the face, Williamsburg Shomrim told YWN.
Shocking video taken at the scene showed the Chasidic man engaged in a dispute with a relative of a driver he was arguing with, who claimed that he took their parking spot. The video shows the Jewish man being pushed up against a gate before his attacker became more aggressive and punched his victim in the face.
Shockingly, multiple people watching the disturbing incident unfold did nothing as the innocent man was beaten by a stranger. Rather than helping, the people nearby either stood around and watched, or worse, videoed the incident without stepping in.
The incident is being investigated by the NYPD, but not as a hate crime, and contrary to suggestions made by Dov Hikind on Twitter, there was no evidence that the attacker is a “violent antisemite.”
Idiots. Stand there and do nothing
Surprisingly, the Jews didn’t intervene either!
Exactly. Cowards did NOTHING TO HELP THEIR YIDDISHE BROTHER!!!
With our mobile devices we have become slaves to an immoral unsensitive Society.
Why does your shave world have to post this? Would you like posting a video of their own relative getting punched in the face?
Why do they have to post a video which is a tremendous Chilul Hashem?? It definitely puts those religious people in a negative light being uncaring to help the fellow Jew
Not exactly unusual in NYC. Fights over parking spaces have always taken place!
Bystanders generally don’t get involved in them.
The fact that people did nothing and just stood by filming had likely little to do with anti-Semitism. This is a sick pattern of behavior all over the world, where people value an interesting video more than another person’s life.
In the good old days that punk would’ve been been pinned down by that crowd and been beaten to a pulp. Then he’d think twice before raising a hand to a Yid. Now that he got away with it he’s just more likely to get violent.
And no, it doesn’t matter if he was right about the parking spot or not