TRUMP DOUBLES DOWN: Demands New Election “NOW” or Declared “Rightful Winner”

Former President Donald Trump reiterated his assertion that the 2020 presidential election was fundamentally broken and demanded that he be reinstated as commander-in-chief or have a do-over of the election.

“The Presidential Election was BADLY & IRREPARABLY TAINTED by the FBI’s FAKE description of the ‘Laptop from Hell’ to Facebook & the LameStream Media – and for MANY other reasons as well,” Trump posted to Truth in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

“Declare the rightful winner, or hold a new Election, NOW!” Trump continued. “Our Country, which is failing badly, knows the ‘score,’ and will never accept Criminal Election Interference. The FBI just fired its Special Agent in Charge of this outrageous & very illegal assault on the Constitution of the United States of America!”

A day prior, Trump made his first call to be reinstated as president or for a presidential election re-do to take place, pointing to reports that the FBI urged Facebook to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)