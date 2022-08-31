HaMashgiach Don Segal Arrives In US On A Chizzuk Trip

HaMashgiach HaRav Don Segal flew to the United States on Tuesday for a two-week chizzuk trip.

The Mashgiach will be speaking divrei chizuk and teshuvah ahead of the Yamim Noraim in yeshivos in Lakewood and other cities after many requests from American Roshei Yeshivos and Rabbanim.

According to a B’Chadrei Chareidim report, many Rabbanim in Europe have also been pleading with the Mashgiach to speak in their kehillos and it’s possible that HaRav Segal will indeed stop in Europe on the way back to Israel.

HaRav Segal’s “avodas Elul” is renowned in the Torah world, especially his known practice of holding a taanis dibbur [apart from words of Torah] from Rosh Chodesh Elul until after Yom Kippur.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)