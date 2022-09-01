French Jew Brutally Murdered By Muslim Is Buried In Israel [VIDEO]

Eyal Haddad, h’yd, a Jewish resident of France who was brutally murdered by a Muslim on August 20 was brought to kever Yisrael in Israel on Thursday.

He was buried in Beer Sheva, where his family members, who are originally from Djerba, Tunisia, live.

The murderer, Mohamed Dridi, who lived in the same apartment complex as Haddad and knew him well, confessed to the murder. He first claimed that he killed Haddad over a debt of $100 but later admitted that he killed him due to his Jewishness.

The National Bureau of Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA) is demanding that the murder be investigated as an anti-Semitic hate crime, not only due to the perpetrator’s confession but also because of a number of his past social media posts about hating Jews and Israel, including a video of him burning an Israeli flag.

Other Jewish groups in France have been holding back from calling it an anti-Semitic crime since the police believe that the murder may have been the result of a personal argument between the two, who knew each other well.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)