AGAIN: French Jew, 34, Brutally Murdered By Muslim Housemate

Eyal Haddad, h’yd, a 34-year-old Jewish resident of the French town of Seine-et-Marne (Longperrier) in northern France, was brutally murdered by his Muslim housemate, Mohamed Dridi, over a week ago.
Dridi killed Haddad by crushing his skull with an axe. He then burned his face and began burying the body in a wooded area near his home.
The murder was discovered after Haddad’s family, who live in Be’er Sheva, became concerned after not hearing from him for two days. They called Haddad’s housemate – the murderer – who subsequently turned himself in to the police, confessed the crime and told them where to find the body.
According to Jewish sources in France, the media and the government have maintained silence on the grisly incident, which occurred on August 20.
The BNVCA, a French Jewish organization (the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism), said that the murderer admitted that he killed the victim due to his Jewishness and they are demanding that the murder be investigated as an anti-Semitic crime.
Haddad, h’yd, is originally from Djerba, Tunisia.
any Jew that sleeps with a Muslim housemate is nuts….period……life is really sad when sense and seichel disappear
Please YWN!! WHY do you have to put the picture of such a rasha in our faces??? Do you not know that it is assur to look at the face of a rasha?? Maybe it’s time you took the word “Yeshiva” out of your name
Why do you publish the picture of the murder as to memorize him as the MURDERER AND NOT PUBLISH THE VICTIM PICTURE?
YWN is turning into another desensitized NY news outlet.