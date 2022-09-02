Trump Promises Pardons and Apologies to Jan. 6 Rioters if He’s Elected Again

Former President Donald Trump said he would give full pardons to January 6th defendants if elected president again, and will even issue an apology to them from the government.

“I mean full pardons with an apology to many,” Trump told radio host Wendy Bell.

“I am financially supporting people that are incredible and they were in my office actually two days ago, so they’re very much in my mind,” Trump said. “It’s a disgrace what they’ve done to them. What they’ve done to these people is disgraceful.”

Trump had previously floated the idea of pardoning Jan. 6 rioters, but an apology from the government and his statement about financially supporting them, are new revelations.

If “I decide to run, and if I win, I will be looking very, very strongly about pardons, full pardons,” Trump told the conservative radio host. “That is probably going to be best, because even if they go for two months or six months [to prison], they have sentences that could go a lot longer than that.”

“Oh, years and years,” Bell interjected.

“We’re working on it very hard, we’re working with legal,” Trump said.

