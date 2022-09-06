Watch: Stranger Than Fiction: Police Arrest Arab For Letting Dog “Drive” Car

Israel Police arrested a resident of the Arab village of Ein Naqquba on Monday after a video circulated online showing him letting his dog “drive” his car while sitting on his lap.

The police located the 35-year-old driver and detained him for questioning for suspected reckless driving.

The police also discovered that the suspect was driving a car that lacked proper safety documentation.

A police statement said: “The suspect behaved in a seriously inappropriate manner when he let his dog hold onto the steering wheel, endangering others on the road. He then published a video of the dangerous act and it came to the attention of the police. Those who commit such acts disrespect human life. We will continue to work to enforce serious traffic violations and eliminate them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)