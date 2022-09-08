MYSTERY: Why Does The World Only Care About Abu Akleh’s Death?

Since the founding of the fiercely anti-Israel Al-Jazeera media outlet in Qatar in 1996, twelve of its journalists have been killed on the battlefront.

Seven journalists were killed in Syria, two in Iraq, one in Libya, one in Yemen, and one in the Shomron.

Apart from their family members, neighbors and friends, not one person around the world recognizes the names and/or photos of eleven of those journalists.

Only one – Shireen Abu-Akla – killed in the course of a gun battle between IDF soldiers and Palestinian terrorists, has earned worldwide fame. And only one country, Israel, has been vilified for the death of a journalist who recklessly risked her life by planting herself near armed terrorists.

It’s truly a puzzling mystery but a special hint for YWN readers can be found in Rashi on Parshas Yayishlach, Perek 33, Passuk Daled.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)