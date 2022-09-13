Jewish Woman Unharmed in Shooting Attack Thanks to Her Shaitel

A Jewish woman who came under fire in Williamsburg and was hit in the head was unharmed due to being protected her shaitel.

Police say the incident occurred at about 7:20 pm on Shabbos, when a vehicle approached a 21-year-old Jewish woman standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue, and one of its occupants opened fire at her.

She was struck in the head by the projectiles – police said they were some sort of beads – but her shaitel protected her from injury by absorbing the blows.

Police are now investigating the attack, though they are reportedly not sure whether it was antisemitic in nature.

