WATCH: Police Nab 17 Illegal Palestinians Under False Floor Of Bus

Border Police undercover officers on Tuesday stopped a bus on Route 444 carrying 17 undocumented Palestinian workers.

While searching the bus, the police discovered that the bus had a false floor, used by the organizers to hide the Palestinians while passing through checkpoints.

The police arrested the bus driver, a resident of Kfar Qasim, who did not have a driver’s license, and two accomplices.

The discovery of the bus began with a police operation against suspects of running an illegal transportation network for undocumented Palestinian workers. Earlier this week, a report was received that a bus would be traveling from the direction of Yehudah and Shomron to central Israel through the Rantis crossing.

Police officers prepared for the arrival of the bus and stopped it on Route 444.

