WATCH: Rav Asman Receives Medal Of Honor From Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, HaRav Moshe Reuven Asman, the chief Chabad Rav in Kyiv, has been tirelessly working to assist the people of Ukraine and provide humanitarian aid to refugees.

Under his leadership, members of his kehilla helped evacuate the wounded from Chernihiv to hospitals, provided the city of Nikolaev with water purifiers, helps clean rubble in Nizhny, established a free mobile clinic in Kyiv and more recently, supplied air conditioners to hospitals in need of them.

His devotion did not go unnoticed by Ukrainian government officials, and last week, Rav Asman received the Defense Ministry’s medal of honor for his selfless work.

“It was a true surprise for me, such a great honor for my modest activities,” Rav Asman said. “We’ll continue to assist wherever is needed.”

