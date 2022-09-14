“Concrete Warnings Terror Groups To Incite Violence On Yom Tov On Har HaBayis”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday held a security assessment with Internal Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai, and members of the Shin Bet in preparation for the upcoming Yamim Tovim.

A security source who attended the meeting told Kan News that there are “concrete warnings that terror groups intend to incite violence on Har HaBayis during the Chagim. The police have issued restraining orders forbidding Jewish and Arab activists to come to the site during the Chagim.”

Arab groups and social media activists have been posting calls to come to Har HaBayis during the Jewish holidays, especially at the times that Jews are permitted to enter the area.

Security officials told Lapid that there are about 70 concrete warnings about imminent attacks over the Chagim, mainly in Jerusalem. Over 240 terror attacks have been thwarted by Israeli security forces since the beginning of the year, including suicide bombings, shootings, bombs, and abductions.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)