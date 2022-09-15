NEW TROUBLE: Trump Lied About Fake Security Concerns to Wriggle Away from Deposition

Former President Trump fabricated claims that the Secret Service had security concerns about him sitting for a deposition at New York AG Letitia James’ office in an attempt to get its location moved, according to court documents seen by people who spoke with the Daily Beast.

In the days prior to his August 10th deposition, Trump asked that the deposition be moved to Trump Tower, with his lawyers stating that the Secret Service had concerns about transporting him to the AG’s office in Manhattan’s Financial District. The letter requesting the location change cited vague security worries at the AG’s office.

The letter did not have any certification from the Secret Service that any such security concerns were present, and the agency said this Tuesday that it was “unaware of any security challenges at the Office of the New York State Attorney General.”

The deposition went on as originally scheduled at the AG’s office, in which Trump pleaded the Fifth hundreds of times.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)