MIGRANT CRISIS: Mayor Adams Says NYC at “Breaking Point” From Illegal Immigrants

Just a few months ago, NYC Mayor Eric Adams declared the Big Apple a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants and touted the city’s robust social service program. Now, Adams says his city is at a “breaking point” as Texas continues to ship in migrants by the busload.

“In the last few months, we have experienced an unprecedented surge of asylum seekers arriving from the southern border,” Adams said Wednesday.

“In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city’s system is nearing its breaking point. As a result, the city’s prior practices, which never contemplated the bussing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed.”

Since early August, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent thousands of migrants to liberal-led cities that said they’d welcome migrants with open arms, including New York City, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

Officials in each city are now grappling with how to deal with the influx of migrants, raising awareness across the country of what border towns have been dealing with for years – exactly as Gov. Abbott intended.

“They all are concerned about a few dozen or a a few hundred migrants coming to their town,” Gov. Abbott told Fox News earlier this week. “We get that many per hour in almost every community across the border. So we’re dealing with this all the time.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)